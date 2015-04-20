Tim Tebow is going to sign with the Eagles

Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles will sign Tebow to a one-year contract on Monday, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer and widespread reports.

Tebow has been out of the league and working as an ESPN college football commentator since he got cut by the New England Patriots before the 2013 season. He worked out with Philadelphia in March. That workout was apparently good enough to get him a contract.

He still has a long way to go. NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players at this point in the league year. That number has to be cut to 53 by Week 1. The Eagles also have a crowded depth chart at quarterback. Philly traded for Sam Bradford and re-sign Mark Sanchez this offseason. The No. 3 quarterback at the moment is Matt Barkley, who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2013.

Tebow reportedly spent his 18 months out of the league re-learning how to play the quarterback position. He has his work cut out for him, but he now has a chance to make an NFL team.

