TEBOWMANIA IN RETROSPECT: Over-The-Top Quotes From Each Week Of Tim Tebow's Crazy, polarising Season

Photo: AP

Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos got mauled by the Patriots 45-10 on Saturday night.With the loss, the three-month long spectacle that was Tebowmania came to an abrupt end.



To put a bow on the phenomenon, we pulled one telling quote from every week of Tebow’s historically buzzworthy season.

What we found was a hilarious rollercoaster of hyperbole.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.