TEBOWMANIA IN RETROSPECT: Over-The-Top Quotes From Each Week Of Tim Tebow's Crazy, polarising Season

Tony Manfred
tim tebow denver broncos qb

Photo: AP

Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos got mauled by the Patriots 45-10 on Saturday night.With the loss, the three-month long spectacle that was Tebowmania came to an abrupt end.

To put a bow on the phenomenon, we pulled one telling quote from every week of Tebow’s historically buzzworthy season.

What we found was a hilarious rollercoaster of hyperbole. 

Yahoo! Sports

PFT

ESPN

Denver Post

Sign On San Diego

ESPN

ESPN

@RealSkipBayless

Yahoo! Sports

San Francisco Chronicle

USA Today

CBS Sports

WEEK 13:

Remember Occupy Tebow?

The 20 Best Comments From The Legendary Occupy Tebow ESPN Thread >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.