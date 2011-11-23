TEBOWMANIA: Over-The-Top Quotes From Each Week Of Tim Tebow's Crazy, polarising Season

Tony Manfred
tim tebow tebowing gif

Photo: twitpic.com

It’s been a season of dizzying ups and downs for Tim Tebow.First he was a backup, then a phenom, then a bum, and finally a star again.

For now.

We pulled out one telling quote about Tebow from each week of the NFL season to chart to evolution of Tebowmania.

There’s a lot of hyperbole that looks idiotic in retrospect.

And there are a lot of details (Tebow played wide receiver?) that have gotten lost in the chaos of Tebowmania.

Yahoo! Sports

PFT

ESPN

Denver Post

Sign On San Diego

ESPN

ESPN

@RealSkipBayless

Yahoo! Sports

Denver Post

San Francisco Chronicle

USA Today

CBS Sports

Remember Occupy Tebow?

The 20 Best Comments From The Legendary Occupy Tebow ESPN Thread >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.