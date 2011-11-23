TEBOWMANIA: Over-The-Top Quotes From Each Week Of Tim Tebow's Crazy, polarising Season

Photo: twitpic.com

It’s been a season of dizzying ups and downs for Tim Tebow.First he was a backup, then a phenom, then a bum, and finally a star again.



For now.

We pulled out one telling quote about Tebow from each week of the NFL season to chart to evolution of Tebowmania.

There’s a lot of hyperbole that looks idiotic in retrospect.

And there are a lot of details (Tebow played wide receiver?) that have gotten lost in the chaos of Tebowmania.

