Here's How You Can Make Money And Satisfy Your Disdain For Tim Tebow At The Same Time

Photo: twitpic.com

Considering the fact that Tebow-mania has completely saturated the sports world this week, some of you may have turned on Tim.But there’s a way that you can give yourself a rational reason to root against Tebow and win money at the same time.



Just place a wager on one of the Tebow-related props that Vegas put on the board this weekend.

Here are the bets you can make at Bodog:

Will he have another 4th quarter comeback when trailing by 13 or more points in the 2011 Regular Season? 10-1 odds

Total passing yards this week: over (-115) or under (-115) 185.5 yards.

Total rushing yards: over (-115) or under (-115) 52.5 yards.

Total TD passes: over (+185) or under (-225) 1.5 TDs.

Total INTs: over (-150) or under (+120) .5 INTs.

Total times sacked: over (-115) or under (-115) 4 times sacked.

Will he score a rushing TD? Yes (-130) or No (+100).

You either love Tebow or you hate him. So which bets you make will probably be decided by your emotional reaction to Tebow Fever.



What bets do we like?

We’d play over 0.5 picks, under 185.5 passing yards, and under 1.5 passing TDs.

But we’d also put a hedge on the Tebow Comeback prop at +1000, just in case he’s as magical as everyone thinks he is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.