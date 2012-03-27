Tim Tebow Was Downright Giddy At His Welcome Press Conference Today

The Jets unveiled their shiny new Tim Tebow at a press conference in New Jersey this afternoon.



Tebow was professional and said all the right things (aka, it was boring) — refusing to give in when the media tried to bait him into saying anything negative about the Broncos or Mark Sanchez.

It was a clinic in how to conduct a press conference, and he came off really well.

The one big takeaway: Tim Tebow is SUPER giddy. He repeatedly said the words “fun” and “excited,” and employed a wide variety of smiles throughout his 35-minute Q&A.

Here he is, happy as a clam:

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.