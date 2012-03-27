Tim Tebow Was Downright Giddy At His Welcome Press Conference Today

The Jets unveiled their shiny new Tim Tebow at a press conference in New Jersey this afternoon.
Tebow was professional and said all the right things (aka, it was boring) — refusing to give in when the media tried to bait him into saying anything negative about the Broncos or Mark Sanchez.
It was a clinic in how to conduct a press conference, and he came off really well.
The one big takeaway: Tim Tebow is SUPER giddy. He repeatedly said the words “fun” and “excited,” and employed a wide variety of smiles throughout his 35-minute Q&A.
Here he is, happy as a clam:
Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
