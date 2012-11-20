The Tim Tebow Experiment Is Officially Dead

Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Tim Tebow only played three snaps on offence against the Rams yesterday.Coincidentally or not, the Jets won 27-13 and Mark Sanchez had his best game since Week 1.



At this point it’s crystal clear that the Tebow takeover that everyone assumed would happen when the Jets traded for him just isn’t going to happen.

If there were ever a time to turn to Tebow, it was this week.

The Jets were desperate — 3-6 after two-straight 20-point losses. And Mark Sanchez was in a certifiable tailspin, sitting in the bottom five in the league in passer rating and completion percentage.

Everything pointed to them using Tebow more yesterday. But instead they used him less, and it actually worked.

The Jets have said all along that Tebow is nothing more than a back-up, but only now is it clear that they meant it. We should have realised sooner that Tebow was never going to be a consequential part of this offence — like when he stayed on the sidelines while Sanchez threw for just 103 yards in a 34-0 blowout against the 49ers, or when the top-secret wildcat offence that the Jets ran with him turned out to be a totally vanilla scheme that required no real thought or practice.

But despite all that there has always been the suspicion that Tebow’s time was coming, or else why would they have traded for him at all?

Tebow isn’t coming. His role in the team (a team that thinks he is “terrible,” by the way) is shrinking as the season goes along, and the grand two-QB experiment in NY is dead and buried before it ever got off the ground.

