rumour: The New England Patriots Are Interested In Trading For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow trade rumours are here, ya’ll.



Our first solid one comes from ESPN’s John Clayton — who says the scuttlebutt in Denver is that the Broncos could ship Tebow off to New England.

Photo: twitter.com

This makes sense because Bill Belichick loves to experiment on both sides of the ball. In addition, Josh McDaniels drafted Tebow and is now the offensive coordinator for the Pats.

On the other hand, this is just a baseless rumour that may or may not be connected to reality.

More of these to come!

