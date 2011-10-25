You Can Buy The Pants Tim Tebow Wore When He Threw His First NFL Touchdown Pass On eBay For $5,000

In 2010, Tim Tebow threw his first NFL touchdown pass for three yards to Spencer Larsen. He was wearing these pants, and now, you can buy them on eBay for $5,000, (via @DarrenRovell).



From eBay ad:

He also added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the game. His performance against the Chiefs earned him his first Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honour. Throughout the pants there are multiple hit marks, stains, and tears.

An added plus: shipping is free.

