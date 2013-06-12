Tim Tebow Gets Panned For Being Rusty In His First Patriots Practice

Tim Tebow had his first practice as a New England Patriots player today, and it did not go well.



Tom E. Curran of CSN New England panned Tebow’s performance, calling him “rusty” and noticeably worse than the other two Patriot QBs.

From Curran:

“Tebow’s passes were easy to pick out as well, even if one merely watched the ball in the air and didn’t look observe who threw it.”

“While Mallett’s and Brady’s throws seemed to move on a zipline, straight and true to stationary coaches standing downfield, Tebow’s throws lacked the same velocity and tightness.”

There’s something silly about analysing a player’s practice performance and trying to glean some sort of knowledge from it. But that’s the circus that the Patriots signed up for when they give Tebow a contract.

This is how it’s going to be all summer and fall.

Curran added:

“ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck, one of a massive media contingent on hand, made note of the fact that Tebow’s throwing limitations are very much on display working next to the cannon-armed Mallett and fundamentally perfect Brady.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.