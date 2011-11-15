Tim Tebow Is Baffling The NFL With The Same offence That Middle Schoolers Use

Photo: twitpic.com

A lot of analysts are saying that Tim Tebow and the Broncos beat the Chiefs with a college offence yesterday.But that’s probably unfair — even college teams don’t run that much.



Tebow and Co. ran the ball 55 times, and passed it eight times yesterday.

Of all the teams in college football, only Army averages that few pass attempts per game (8.6). Only two other teams are below 15 pass attempts per game.

So let’s forget this “college offence” meme and call Denver’s offence what it is — a middle school attack.

Denver essentially ran the veer in KC, pounding the ball with Tebow and an assortment of other runners to the tune of 299 yards.

They only passed when they absolutely had to, and only completed two balls (one of which ended up being a 56-yard touchdown bomb).

John Fox and Denver have done something extraordinary — they’ve swallowed their pride and realised that their best chance for success is to adopt a primitive form of offence that flies in the face of the Next Gen passing attacks that most of the league uses.

They’ll be mocked for it, and no one will give them kudos for being “innovative” or “complex.”

But right now the league is getting gashed, and Tebow is laughing his way to a potential playoff spot.

