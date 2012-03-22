TIMSANITY: New York Tabloids Embrace Tim Tebow The Only Way They Know How

Lorenzo Arguello

With Tim Tebow getting traded to the New York Jets, we knew the New York papers were going to have their fun with it.

Here are Thursday’s New York Post covers in all of their glory:

Photo: New York Post

The New York Daily News did its thing too:

Photo: NYDN

Photo: NYDN

And just for good measure the inside of the NYDN gave Tebow a warning about the “Timtations” of NYC.

Photo: @JimmyTraina

