Tim Tebow Has Been Traded To The New York Jets (For Real This Time)

Tim Tebow WILL go to the Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and a bunch of other people.It’s happening.



The original trade parameters stand: Denver Broncos send Tim Tebow and a seventh round pick to the New York Jets for fourth and sixth round picks.

Schefter went on SportsCenter to explain that the Jets will cover half of the $5 million stipulation that was initially holding up the trade.

New York now has to get its locker room in order.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were said to be back in the running, but they couldn’t pry Tebow away from New York.

Schefter also reported on television that despite the hometown ties, the Jags didn’t seem as welcoming and excited to have Tebow as the Jets did. That attitude was a deciding factor for Tebow, Schefter says.

Crazy day in the NFL.

