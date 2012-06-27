Tim Tebow Blasts His Former Broncos Teammate For Bragging About How Lofty Notre Dame Is

Tim Tebow was inducted into the University of Florida Boosters board recently.



The event was filled with the usual rah-rah-ing these kind of fancy schmooze fests are known for, but Tebow also used the opportunity to take a shot at one of his former Denver Broncos teammate.

Here’s what Tebow said about his former backup Brady Quinn, albeit without ever mentioning his name:

“So many guys come up to me and say, ‘What’s it like to be at the University of Florida? What’s it like to be a Gator?’ The first thing I think of is, ‘Wouldn’t you like to know.’ … I had a teammate at Denver who played the same position as me and he went to the University of Notre Dame. He would brag about his university, how great it was. Most of us in the locker room were like, ‘C’mon, we all had opportunities. We chose not to go there.’ … But he talked so much about his university that it became easy. I’d say, ‘Your whole team had one guy who ran under a 5.0 40 [yard dash]. Our kicker ran under 5.0.’ “

If you remember, Quinn told GQ shortly after the season was over that he didn’t think Tebow was very humble, his public praying was a big charade, and he thought most of the winning was based on pure luck.

This appears to be Tebow firing back. And in typical Tebow fashion he did it at what he probably believed was going to be a mostly private event. Well, word got out via the University of Florida’s official athletics site, of all places. Not surprisingly, the post has since been taken down. Here’s the Google cache version.

Considering how far Tebow’s handlers go to protect his squeaky clean image it, we wouldn’t be surprised if the original article was removed after a request from his people.

We’ll see how much the New York media bugs Tebow about it the next time they talk to him.

