Tim Tebow worked out in front of 42 MLB scouts, and the results were very mixed

Emmett Knowlton

Former Heisman Trophy winner and aspiring professional baseball player Tim Tebow worked out in front of 42 MLB scouts on Tuesday in California, where he took batting practice, shagged fly balls, and more.

The results were fairly average. 

Tebow, who played for four NFL teams between 2010 and 2015 and struggled with throwing the football, announced earlier this month that he was transitioning from football to baseball. The 29-year-old hasn’t played organised baseball since high school.

Here are the highlights from his workout:

Tim Tebow running 6.76 in 60-yard dash pic.twitter.com/urIzp4da8W
— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

 His speed was average:

His throws were decent: 

Don’t run on Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/zHHKRt7TIo
— Gabe Goodwin (@GabeTheWP) August 30, 2016

He could catch fly balls:

Tim Tebow taking reps in center field, not getting good reads, routes are a little sporadic pic.twitter.com/To34YCyG9d
— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

He hit for power during batting practice:

But against an MLB pitcher throwing a range of pitches, he didn’t do as well:

Some scouts were impressed, ranking him on scouts’ 20-80 scale:

Others, less so:

In all, it sounds like Tebow did fine. Whether his workout translates to an actual MLB offer remains to be seen.

