Tim Tebow worked out in front of 42 MLB scouts, and the results were very mixed

Former Heisman Trophy winner and aspiring professional baseball player Tim Tebow worked out in front of 42 MLB scouts on Tuesday in California, where he took batting practice, shagged fly balls, and more.

The results were fairly average.

Tebow, who played for four NFL teams between 2010 and 2015 and struggled with throwing the football, announced earlier this month that he was transitioning from football to baseball. The 29-year-old hasn’t played organised baseball since high school.

Here are the highlights from his workout:

Tim Tebow running 6.76 in 60-yard dash pic.twitter.com/urIzp4da8W

— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

His speed was average:

for what it’s worth, 6.7-6.9 in 60-yard dash is around Major League average, three scouts had Tim Tebow at exactly 6.76

— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

His throws were decent:

Don’t run on Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/zHHKRt7TIo

— Gabe Goodwin (@GabeTheWP) August 30, 2016

He could catch fly balls:

Tim Tebow taking reps in center field, not getting good reads, routes are a little sporadic pic.twitter.com/To34YCyG9d

— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

He hit for power during batting practice:

Tebow has hit some major bombs. Here’s one of at least four into, or over, the trees in right. pic.twitter.com/vmxYgoA817

— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 30, 2016

But against an MLB pitcher throwing a range of pitches, he didn’t do as well:

Tim Tebow faced former Major League, Chad Smith, for live pitching; 1-for-5, single, walk, three groundout, one shallow fly to LF

— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

Some scouts were impressed, ranking him on scouts’ 20-80 scale:

NL scout on gave serious praise to Tim Tebow, “That raw power is irreplaceable,” asked him to grade his power, “80”

— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

Others, less so:

AL scout was impressed by Tim Tebow’s raw power too, but didn’t have as high-grade when asked, “Wrote him down 65 raw, probably 55 in-game.”

— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 30, 2016

In all, it sounds like Tebow did fine. Whether his workout translates to an actual MLB offer remains to be seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.