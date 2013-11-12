Tim Tebow May Be Preparing To Become A College Football Analyst

Tim Tebow is not giving up on his dream to be an NFL quarterback just yet. But if it doesn’t work out, he may look to become a college football analyst

according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Tebow, who is already represented by football agent Jimmy Sexton, has hired Nick Khan, a broadcast agent. According to Rapoport, if Tebow does pursue a career as an analyst, he would prefer to cover college football as opposed to the NFL.

Tebow was signed by the Patriots this past off-season, but failed to make the roster in preseason and was cut.

It is hard to imagine that ESPN would let another network outbid them for the services of Tebow. However, Tebow will almost certainly have plenty of choices.

