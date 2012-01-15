Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org
This was one of the weirder sports weeks we can remember.We had athletes at strip clubs at 6 a.m. Random dudes drinking on the Dallas Mavericks bench. And a whole lot of stranger-than-fiction Tim Tebow stories.
But there were a few legit stories in there as well: like Bud Selig’s big new contract and the utter chaos in Jetsville.
The two dolled-up bros drinking beers at the Pistons-Mavs game in Detroit weren't technically on the Mavericks' bench.
But they got a ton of press when the cameras caught them enjoying a beverage next to Vince Carter and Delonte West.
Carter later called them 'good dudes.'
Just when we thought Tebowmania was over, Tim played the best game of his career in a 29-23 overtime upset of Pittsburgh.
For one week at least, even the Tebow haters had trouble criticising him.
That's HALL OF FAMER Barry Larkin now.
Larkin was this year's only entrant into the HOF -- a pretty awesome achievement in a Steroid Era where voters are being extra-picky.
NHL player Dustin Penner hurt himself eating a pancake cooked by his model wife.
But instead of shrinking in embarrassment, he owned the silly error and used it to put on a pancake breakfast for charity.
Mark Sanchez has been getting hit hard this week.
A group of anonymous Jets players ripped him and said he was lazy, and treated like a baby.
LeBron James, the choke artist did it again this week.
James really stinks in the fourth quarter. In the Heat's overtime loss to the Clippers he was 1-6 from the field and 6-10 from the free-throw line, and against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week he score just one point in the fourth.
Andy Roddick got testy with reporters this week when they asked him about his wife, Brooklyn Decker.
Calm down Andy, when you're married to a beautiful super model, people are going to ask about her.
Brad Richards got dumped by his beautiful girlfriend Olivia Munn.
Why? She said she feels like they are just friends.
Desean Jackson thought it would be a good idea to Tweet pictures of himself with a stripper in Las Vegas at 6 in the morning.
