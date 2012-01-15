Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org

This was one of the weirder sports weeks we can remember.We had athletes at strip clubs at 6 a.m. Random dudes drinking on the Dallas Mavericks bench. And a whole lot of stranger-than-fiction Tim Tebow stories.



But there were a few legit stories in there as well: like Bud Selig’s big new contract and the utter chaos in Jetsville.

