Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

This was one of the weirder sports weeks we can remember.We had athletes at strip clubs at 6 a.m. Random dudes drinking on the Dallas Mavericks bench. And a whole lot of stranger-than-fiction Tim Tebow stories.

But there were a few legit stories in there as well: like Bud Selig’s big new contract and the utter chaos in Jetsville.

WINNER: The two bearded beer guys on the Mavericks' bench

The two dolled-up bros drinking beers at the Pistons-Mavs game in Detroit weren't technically on the Mavericks' bench.

But they got a ton of press when the cameras caught them enjoying a beverage next to Vince Carter and Delonte West.

Carter later called them 'good dudes.'

WINNER: Tebow!

Just when we thought Tebowmania was over, Tim played the best game of his career in a 29-23 overtime upset of Pittsburgh.

For one week at least, even the Tebow haters had trouble criticising him.

WINNER: Barry Larkin

That's HALL OF FAMER Barry Larkin now.

Larkin was this year's only entrant into the HOF -- a pretty awesome achievement in a Steroid Era where voters are being extra-picky.

WINNER: Dustin Penner

NHL player Dustin Penner hurt himself eating a pancake cooked by his model wife.

But instead of shrinking in embarrassment, he owned the silly error and used it to put on a pancake breakfast for charity.

WINNER: Bud Selig

The MLB commish will sign a contract extension for $22 million a year.

Woah.

LOSER: Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez has been getting hit hard this week.

A group of anonymous Jets players ripped him and said he was lazy, and treated like a baby.

LOSER: LeBron James

LeBron James, the choke artist did it again this week.

James really stinks in the fourth quarter. In the Heat's overtime loss to the Clippers he was 1-6 from the field and 6-10 from the free-throw line, and against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week he score just one point in the fourth.

LOSER: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick got testy with reporters this week when they asked him about his wife, Brooklyn Decker.

Calm down Andy, when you're married to a beautiful super model, people are going to ask about her.

LOSER: Brad Richards

Brad Richards got dumped by his beautiful girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Why? She said she feels like they are just friends.

LOSER: Desean Jackson

Desean Jackson thought it would be a good idea to Tweet pictures of himself with a stripper in Las Vegas at 6 in the morning.

