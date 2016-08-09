Tim Tebow will pursue a career in Major League Baseball

This is not a joke.

Tim Tebow has given up on his NFL dream and is now setting his sights on becoming a Major Leasgue Baseball player, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Tim Tebow is transitioning from football to baseball,” Schefter said on ESPN Radio. “He spent the last nine months trying to hone his baseball skills.”

According to the report, Tebow has been working out as a baseball outfielder for the past nine months and will hold a tryout for MLB teams later this month.

We will have more on this shortly.

