Tim Tebow Or No Tim Tebow, The Denver Broncos Would Be Dumb To Trade Kyle Orton

Three weeks ago Tim Tebow made his first NFL start when Kyle Orton was forced to miss a start with a rib injury.



After throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions (and running for three more scores) in those starts, the Broncos appear ready to hand Tebow the full-time starting job going forward.

Denver drafted Tebow 25th overall in April’s draft, but most experts expected it would be years, not months, before Tebow would be able to handle the position at the professional level.

His work ethic and enthusiasm have been well-documented, and he looked pretty solid in his three starts, going 1-2 in the process, but Denver might be making a mistake by handing him the reins this quickly.

Tebow may truly be ready to be a starting QB, but the Broncos are making a mistake by being so overly confident in Tebow that they want to deal Orton. Orton was having the best season of his career with the Broncos and had tossed 20 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

But despite his success, no one views him as anything more than a placeholder at QB. Orton may have outperformed his ability this year, but the Broncos would be silly to trade one of the few successful players they had this year, especially when he has only one year (albeit at $8.4 million) left on his contract.

Not to mention the unlikelihood of any QB starting 18 games next year. Teams need all the backups they can get.

