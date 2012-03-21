At Least Tim Tebow Still Has His Underwear Deal

Jockey.com screen shot



Tim Tebow is on his way out of Denver now that Peyton Manning will be the Broncos new quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his endorsement appeal.Jockey underwear is sticking by Tebow, according to TMZ.

“Jockey brought Tim Tebow on as a spokesperson before he took his first professional snap and even before he finalised his contract with an NFL team. Jockey supports him 100% and we look forward to continuing our great relationship with Tim.”

