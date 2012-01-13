Tim Tebow As The Shirtless Underwear Model

Tebow has appeared in several Jockey ads, mostly with his shirt on. But now, Jockey unveiled its newest campaign, with Tebow, shirtless in Jockeys.



Chief marketing director at Jockey, Dustin Cohn, told the Detroit Free Press, that the one time a Jockey commercial featured Tebow shirtless for a brief moment, they received “lots of complimentary emails.”

Cohn says that Tebowmania has helped Jockey and has been a “lightening rod” for the company’s sales in both men’s and women’s lines.

So Jockey decided to feature Tebow on the homepage of its website, showing off his muscular back.

Here’s what you see on Jockey’s homepage:

