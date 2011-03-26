Tim Tebow: Underwear Model

Tim Tebow will become the first pro athlete to model underwear for Jockey, since 1980 when former Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer famously stripped down to his skivvies.



The Denver QB has four career NFL starts (and may not get much more than that next season) but he remains one of the most marketable athletes in all of sports, thanks to a squeaky clean image and, well … model looks.

Tebow says the ads, which will debut in a media blitz during the next few days, are “very classy.”

