HOLD EVERYTHING: ESPN Says The Tim Tebow Trade Has Hit A Snag

Adam Schefter of ESPN just dropped a couple of bombshells regarding the New York Jets acquiring Tim Tebow:



Filed to ESPN (1): Denver and Jets have encountered hangup in language in Tim Tebow’s contract that could nullify trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2012

(2) If the Tebow trade to Jets falls apart, St. Louis could wind up getting back into play. Sides sorting through details. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2012

Schefter adds that the Jets would have to pay back $5 million worth of Tebow’s contract to the Denver Broncos and they may not be willing to do that.

Essentially, the Broncos paid Tebow $5 million in salary advancements and his contract states that if traded the team acquiring Tebow would have to pay that money back.

Another note from Schefter: Jacksonville Jaguars ran into same issues in their pursuit of Tebow.

One league source tells Schefter he believes the deal will go through in the end, but things still need to be ironed out.

Broncos sources have told Jeff Darlington of NFL.com that the Jets agreed to the trade without thoroughly reading language in contract. Denver thinks the trade should stand.

It’s clear, from multiple reports, that unlike other teams who balked at trading for Tebow because of the $5 million stipulation, the Jets agreed to the deal without realising what they were getting themselves into.

Typical Jets.

And now this from Schefter:

More craziness filed to ESPN: Jaguars are back in the mix, seeing if they now can pull off a trade with Denver for Tim Tebow. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2012

Hold on tight folks.

Schefter throws this out around 8:30 p.m. eastern:

Tim Tebow is being allowed to pick the team he wants to go to. He picks the trade. Jets or Jacksonville. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2012

Oh boy.

OK, settle down everyone. Tebow to the Jets came through in the end.

Back to your regularly-scheduled programming.

