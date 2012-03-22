HOLD EVERYTHING: ESPN Says The Tim Tebow Trade Has Hit A Snag

Lorenzo Arguello

Adam Schefter of ESPN just dropped a couple of bombshells regarding the New York Jets acquiring Tim Tebow:

Schefter adds that the Jets would have to pay back $5 million worth of Tebow’s contract to the Denver Broncos and they may not be willing to do that.

Essentially, the Broncos paid Tebow $5 million in salary advancements and his contract states that if traded the team acquiring Tebow would have to pay that money back.

Another note from Schefter: Jacksonville Jaguars ran into same issues in their pursuit of Tebow.

One league source tells Schefter he believes the deal will go through in the end, but things still need to be ironed out.

Broncos sources have told Jeff Darlington of NFL.com that the Jets agreed to the trade without thoroughly reading language in contract. Denver thinks the trade should stand.

It’s clear, from multiple reports, that unlike other teams who balked at trading for Tebow because of the $5 million stipulation, the Jets agreed to the deal without realising what they were getting themselves into.

Typical Jets.

And now this from Schefter:

Hold on tight folks.

Schefter throws this out around 8:30 p.m. eastern:

Oh boy.

OK, settle down everyone. Tebow to the Jets came through in the end.

Back to your regularly-scheduled programming.

