Tebow: 'I Wanted To Play For Coach Ryan Ever Since I Saw Hard Knocks'

Tony Manfred/Business Insider and AP Images



Tim Tebow finally came out of hiding last night after his trade from the Denver Broncos to the New York Jets actually went through.Tebow told reporters on a late night conference call he’s excited to play for brash head coach Rex Ryan.

“I wanted to play for Coach Ryan ever since I saw ‘Hard Knocks,'” Tebow chuckled…”He just seemed like a coach who loves football and is passionate about the game of football. He’s definitely a players’ coach. I just love that about him.”

But how about Ryan’s foul mouth?

“There’s not many NFL locker rooms you’re going to go where you have the cleanest language, so I’m not too worried about that.”

Tebow also thanked the Broncos for giving him an opportunity, said he completely understands the whole Peyton Manning situation, and already spoke with Mark Sanchez, adding that he’s very excited to be Jet.

Read the rest of Tim Tebow’s comments here →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.