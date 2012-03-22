This Is What Tim Tebow Will Look Like In The Jets New offence

With Tim Tebow on his way to the New York Jets, the big question now is how will the team will use him?



Mark Sanchez will start (for how long?), but the Jets wouldn’t be getting Tebow if they didn’t think he could contribute.

And with Tony Sporano coming on board as New York’s new offensive coordinator, there’s a good chance Tebow may be used in wildcat formations.

After a slow start to the 2008 season, then Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sporano unleashed the wildcat — a halfback-option sans traditional quarterback look —against the New England Patriots. Miami rushed for more than 200 yards en route to a 38-13 demolition of the Pats. The Dolphins went to the playoffs that year.

Here’s running back Ronnie Brown performing in what will likely be Tim Tebow’s new role.

