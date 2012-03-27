All The Ridiculous Tim Tebow Stories You Missed While You Were Enjoying Your Weekend

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tim Tebow getting traded to the New York Jets was a match made in crazy headline heaven (pun definitely intended).The most famous and polarising, supposedly “backup” quarterback in NFL history comes to a city that includes two crazy tabloids, our nation’s paper of record, and a multitude of other media outlets that cover all of the Jets ins and outs.
With Tebow on board, things will only get nuttier.
So while you were casually enjoying March Madness these last few days, Timsanity proved it should have quite the lasting power.
A 44-year-old Brooklyn man was laid to rest wearing a Jets' #15 Tebow jersey after predicting his favourite team would acquire the QB well before the trade happened and a few weeks before his death
One of Tim Tebow's sponsors, Jockey underwear, is fully behind the move, as it unveiled this billboard on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel going into midtown Manhattan
Palm Beach Post Miami Dolphins beat writer Ben Volin was getting annoyed with all the Tebow hoopla and tried to remind NY media via Twitter that he isn't that perfect, i.e. he drinks alcohol and got a pretty low SAT score
Famous Carnegie Deli in Manhattan introduced a new sandwich, the 'Jetbow.' It's with corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on white bread
A genealogist traced Tim Tebow's family back 300 years and found out he is the great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandson, that's 7 greats, of a man who came over from Europe and settled in North Jersey in the late 1600s. Welcome home Timmy!
