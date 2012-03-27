All The Ridiculous Tim Tebow Stories You Missed While You Were Enjoying Your Weekend

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tim Tebow getting traded to the New York Jets was a match made in crazy headline heaven (pun definitely intended).The most famous and polarising, supposedly “backup” quarterback in NFL history comes to a city that includes two crazy tabloids, our nation’s paper of record, and a multitude of other media outlets that cover all of the Jets ins and outs.



With Tebow on board, things will only get nuttier.

So while you were casually enjoying March Madness these last few days, Timsanity proved it should have quite the lasting power.

