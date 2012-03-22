One Of Tim Tebow's New Jets Teammates Was Already Complaining Before The Trade Even Happened

Less than two hours before news of Tim Tebow being traded to the New York Jets broke, one of his new teammates was already complaining about the potential move.



Cornerback Antonio Cromartie would’ve preferred the Jets stuck by Mark Sanchez and not put any more pressure on the often-criticised quarterback (via Deadspin).

Photo: @ACromartie

We told you it was going to be zoo no matter where Tebow landed. Now it’s just official.

