The Jets Are Full Of It: Tim Tebow Won't Play Anything But Quarterback

So remember a few weeks back when all the talk was about how Tim Tebow was going to see playing time at a bunch of different positions, even special teams?Well, to the surprise of no one, it’s all a complete ruse.



Here’s what Tebow told reporters, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:

Tim Tebow on whether he’s been told he’ll play other positions: “They haven’t told me anything.” Been in QB meetings + offensive meetings (@TheJetsStream)

Tim Tebow says that every play he’s taken so far in practice has been at QB (@TheJetsStream)

So much for those “20 plays all over the field” plans from head coach Rex Ryan and his minions.

We guess this is what happens when you have a really honest backup quarterback.

