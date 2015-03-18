The guy who 'fixed' Tim Tebow says he spent 18 months re-learning how to play quarterback, is ready for a comeback

Despite Tim Tebow leaving Philadelphia without a contract offer from the Eagles after a workout on Monday, momentum seems to be building for a Tebow comeback attempt.

The 27-year-old quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since 2013, when the New England Patriots cut him before the regular season.

In the 18 months since he has gone to work for ESPN as a college football commentator. But behind the scenes he has been working with Tom House, a California-based quarterback guru who has worked with Tom Brady.

House told Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman that he believes he “fixed” Tebow’s broken throwing motion.

In an interview with Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report, House went into more detail about what exactly he means.

House told Tanier that he has been working with Tebow three times a week, for two and a half hours at a time, since the Patriots cut him in 2013. During that time Tebow has re-learned how to throw a football with the proper mechanics.

He said Tebow’s new mechanics are now “hard-wired” after 10,000 reps:

I honestly believe that everybody who was trying to help Tim, everybody who thought they “fixed” him, they probably did temporarily fix him. But Tim didn’t have enough repetition for it to become autonomic. When he got into competition, with the stresses and anxieties that come with the competitive situation, he fell back to his old habits. The difference now is that he has put in the reps. There have been 10,000-plus reps. If he gets a chance to play again and gets back to competition, it’s hard-wired now. He doesn’t have to think about it.

“I can’t see any reason why someone would not at least give him another chance,” he said.

House’s co-worker Adam Dedeaux, who has been working with Tebow as well, was even more effusive in his praise in an interview with Ross Jones of Fox Sports. He said Tebow is “remarkably better” now.

“From the moment we started working with him until now, his ability to get the ball out quickly has dramatically improved,” he told Fox. “His ability to spin the ball and to be accurate is better. He also understands when he misfires — he can be able to answer the question why and make the adjustment.”

It’s House and Dedeaux’s job to hype up their client, so these quotes should be taken with a grain of salt to some extent.

The larger point is that Tebow wants back into the NFL as a quarterback.

