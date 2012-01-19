Tim Tebow Played The Patriots With A Bruised Lung Saturday

Photo: AP

The Patriots destroyed the Broncos 45-10 on Saturday. There was no miracle Tebow come back.And now Adam Schefter is reporting Tebow was hurt:



“At the start of the third quarter, Tebow tore cartilage on his first rib where it attaches to his sternum, bruised his lung and had fluid buildup in the plural space of his chest, according to an NFL source.”

Even with his injury, Tebow continued playing because he was determined to help his team finish the game.

Tebow had an MRI on Monday and has been rehabbing his injury throughout the week. He is expected to start off season training on time.

