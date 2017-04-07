Tim Tebow hit a home run in his first official at bat as a professional baseball player

Tim Tebow is now officially a professional baseball player and his debut went about as well as could be expected.
After a brief spring training stint with the New York Mets, Tebow played in his first official game with the Mets’ single-A affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies.
In the bottom of the second inning, Tebow had his first at bat and he hit an opposite-field home run.
Tebow initially thought he had a double as the ball bounced back onto the field. But he eventually figured it out and completed his first home run trot.
Here is another angle.
