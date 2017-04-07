Tim Tebow hit a home run in his first official at bat as a professional baseball player

Tim Tebow is now officially a professional baseball player and his debut went about as well as could be expected.

After a brief spring training stint with the New York Mets, Tebow played in his first official game with the Mets’ single-A affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies.

In the bottom of the second inning, Tebow had his first at bat and he hit an opposite-field home run.

Tebow initially thought he had a double as the ball bounced back onto the field. But he eventually figured it out and completed his first home run trot.

Here is another angle.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.