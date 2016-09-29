Tim Tebow swung at the first pitch in his first minor-league at-bat -- and he hit a home run

Emmett Knowlton
Tim TebowRob Foldy/Getty

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow made his minor-league baseball debut on Wednesday in an Instructional League game. And in his first at-bat, he hit a home run.

That’s right: Tim Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner and failed NFL quarterback who hasn’t played baseball since high school, swung at the first pitch in his first minor-league baseball game and went yard. 

How about that. 

Here’s the video:

Let’s take another look:

 Best of all, he really gave 110% effort running out of the batter’s box. 

