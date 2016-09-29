Tim Tebow swung at the first pitch in his first minor-league at-bat -- and he hit a home run

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow made his minor-league baseball debut on Wednesday in an Instructional League game. And in his first at-bat, he hit a home run.
That’s right: Tim Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner and failed NFL quarterback who hasn’t played baseball since high school, swung at the first pitch in his first minor-league baseball game and went yard.
How about that.
Here’s the video:
. BOOM! @TimTebow hits a homer during instructional league game! pic.twitter.com/8h9JCzr7Br
— Katie Johnson (@Katie_Johnson_) September 28, 2016
Let’s take another look:
Tebow hit a HR on the first pitch of his first at bat. #Mets #Tebow pic.twitter.com/eNxmeUg93a
— Day Marinkovich (@DayMarinkovich) September 28, 2016
Best of all, he really gave 110% effort running out of the batter’s box.
