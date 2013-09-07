Tim Tebow Has Turned Down Offers To Play Other Positions, And From CFL Teams

Tim Tebow told at least one interested NFL team that he will not change positions and has also turned down multiple offers to join the Canadian Football League

according to Peter King of SI.com.

King went on NBC’s “NFL Kickoff” show and said Tebow wants to “keep the NFL dream alive.” Tebow has even turned down an offer to join USA Rugby.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, said on “The Dan Patrick Show,” that Tebow will only get better if he can find a place where he can get playing time “whether that’s Canada, whether that’s the Arena [Football] League, or anywhere else.”

However, as we have pointed out previously, there are many reasons to believe that the CFL would be a terrible destination for Tebow.

At this point, Tebow’s best move may be to accept a job as a studio analyst with a network, work with a quarterback guru for the next 8-9 months, and give the 2014 season a shot.

