Tim Tebow has been released by the New England Patriots
according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It is unclear at this point if another team will give Tebow a shot or if this is the end of his NFL career.
After not playing in the third preseason game, Tebow received considerable playing time in the final regular season tune-up. But like much of his NFL career, he was at times both great and awful.
Many of his passes were well off-target. But at the end, Tebow threw a gorgeous touchdown pass on the final play.
That pass may have been his last as an NFL player.
