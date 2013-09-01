Tim Tebow has been released by the New England Patriots

according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It is unclear at this point if another team will give Tebow a shot or if this is the end of his NFL career.

After not playing in the third preseason game, Tebow received considerable playing time in the final regular season tune-up. But like much of his NFL career, he was at times both great and awful.

Many of his passes were well off-target. But at the end, Tebow threw a gorgeous touchdown pass on the final play.

That pass may have been his last as an NFL player.

