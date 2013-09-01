Tim Tebow Has Been Released By The New England Patriots

Cork Gaines
Tim TebowGetty Images

Tim Tebow has been released by the New England Patriots
according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It is unclear at this point if another team will give Tebow a shot or if this is the end of his NFL career.

After not playing in the third preseason game, Tebow received considerable playing time in the final regular season tune-up. But like much of his NFL career, he was at times both great and awful.

Many of his passes were well off-target. But at the end, Tebow threw a gorgeous touchdown pass on the final play.

That pass may have been his last as an NFL player.

