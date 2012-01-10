Tim Tebow Set A Twitter Record Last Night

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In leading his Denver Broncos to a crazy overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Tim Tebow not only became a funny topic of discussion on Twitter, he also broke a record.Here’s the official word from Twitter itself:



Last night @ TimTebow lead the @ Denver_Broncos to an overtime playoff win and a new sports Tweets per second record: 9420

CNBC’s Darren Rovell put the record setting tweets into perspective:

Tebow tweets/second (9,420) beat out Royal Wedding (3,966), Bin Laden Raid (5,106) & Steve Jobs Death (6,049)

