Tim Tebow Didn't Know He Was On The Cover Of GQ Until He Saw It On ESPN

Tim Tebow is on the cover of GQ this month, but no one bothered to tell him that.Here’s how he says he found out about it (via PFT):



“Honestly, I didn’t even know until — actually probably most of [you] knew that I was on there before I knew, so it kind of was a shocker for me. It was something that I think I did maybe six years ago in college. Honestly the first time I heard [it] was when we were in the cafeteria and it was on ESPN. That’s when I found out, so it was kind of a shocker to me as well.”

When the issue first came out earlier this week, there was a small uproar about a photo of Tebow posing kinda-sorta like Jesus on the cross. But it turned out the photos weren’t anything new — they were from a GQ shoot Tebow did in college.

Then when you get inside the magazine, it turns out Tebow declined to do an interview or take photos for the issue. The only thing accompanying the cover is a column from writer and Jets fan Devin Gordon.

There’s nothing technically wrong with using old photos for a magazine cover. But the fact that no one clued in Tebow that he was going to be on the cover of one of the country’s biggest magazines is a little strange.

