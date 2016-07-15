Tim Tebow: Reports that I'm speaking at GOP convention are not true

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on Thursday night dismissed a New York Times report that said he would speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland next week.

“Just got back from the Philippines. And I wake up this morning to find out that I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention,” Tebow said in a Facebook video.

The Heisman Trophy winner added: “It’s amazing how fast rumours fly. And that’s exactly what it is, a rumour.”



Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed on CNN Friday morning that Tebow would not be speaking at next week’s convention.

The Times, citing two sources, had reported Wednesday that Tebow was scheduled to speak on the fourth night of the convention. The report was cast into doubt Thursday morning when a list of speakers was released without Tebow’s name.

The GOP convention begins on Monday.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump defends his praise of Saddam Hussein



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.