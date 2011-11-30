Former NFL MVP Kurt Warner Thinks Tim Tebow Should Stop Talking About God So Much

Photo: twitpic.com

Former MVP Kurt Warner thinks Tim Tebow should tone down some of his religious rhetoric, he told the Arizona Republic.Warner himself is a devout Christian who was never afraid to talk about God in post-game interviews.



But now he says there’s a “faith cliche” that makes people tune out professional athletes when they talk about religion.

But here’s what he told the Arizona Republic (emphasis ours):

You can’t help but cheer for a guy like that. But I’d tell him, “Put down the boldness in regards to the words, and keep living the way you’re living. Let your teammates do the talking for you. Let them cheer on your testimony.”

I know what he’s going through, and I know what he wants to accomplish, but I don’t want anybody to become calloused toward Tim because they don’t understand him, or are not fully aware of who he is. And you’re starting to see that a little bit.

Read the entire interview here. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.