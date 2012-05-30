Lolo Jones Says Tim Tebow Has A Secret Girlfriend

This fictional Lolo Jones/Tim Tebow love affair just won’t die.



Today, Lolo engaged with Jets lineman Nick Mangold on Twitter, and let slip a potential bombshell: Tim Tebow has a SECRET GIRLFRIEND.

The exchange:

Photo: @nickmangold

Photo: @lolojones

Photo: @nickmangold

We’ll keep you posted.

