HOLY MOLY: Tim Tebow Is Now Denver’s Fourth-String Quarterback

twitpic.com



Tim Tebow is the fourth-best quarterback on the Denver Broncos, according to higher-ups cited in a report by Yahoo’s Michael Silver.From Silver’s report:

As one highly knowledgeable member of the organisation told me Monday, “If everything was totally equal, and this were a competition based only on performance at this camp, Tebow would probably be the fourth-string guy. Kyle [Orton] is far and away the best, and Tebow’s way behind [Brady] Quinn, too. And I’m telling you, Adam Weber is flat-out better right now.”

Tebow threw only two passes in the team’s last preseason game, with Brady Quinn getting the bulk of the second-team snaps.

But now it appears that Tebow is even struggling to hold down his third-string spot.

Considering that Denver traded into the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft to pick Tebow, they’ll likely give him every opportunity to work his way back up the depth chart.

But it’s not looking good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.