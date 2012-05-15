NFL INSIDER: Here's How Tim Tebow Is Like 'Football Ritalin'

Photo: AP

Fox Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer came up with an interesting description for Tim Tebow, saying on PFT Live last month that he’ll be “football Ritalin” for Mark Sanchez.Glazer said that Sanchez “has major football ADD,” losing focus when he doesn’t have any pressure on him and “battening down the hatches” when he feels threatened or when he plays big playoff games.



Tebow will make Sanchez focus at all times, like Ritalin.

Fun analogy.

A lot of people (us!) criticised Jets for putting unnecessary pressure on Sanchez by signing Tebow. But maybe this pressure could actually help. We’ll see.

