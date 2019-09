The Tim Tebow phenomenon has transcended sports and now permeates every area of American culture.



But how can you tell when it’s appropriate to awkwardly declare that you are “the Tim Tebow of X?”

We drew up a handy flowchart to help you out.

Photo: Tony Manfred

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.