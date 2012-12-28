Tim Tebow Fights Back, Says He Never Asked Not To Play

Photo: Getty Images

rumours surfaced on Monday after the Jets game that Tim Tebow told Rex Ryan that if he was going to just go in for wildcat plays, he’d rather not play at all. Because of this, Tebow got a lot of criticism in the media for being a “phony” and not being a team player.



Yesterday after the Jets’ practice though, Tebow fought back and told the media he would never not do what he was told. Here’s what he said about the rumour (via The NY Post):

“I never said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do anything or I won’t do anything,’ ” Tebow said. “That wasn’t the talk at all. He knows that and everybody on this team knows that I would never not do something if I was asked. I think that’s what’s disappointing in the whole situation, people saying ‘Oh, you quit.’ That was not it at all. It was just me asking to get an opportunity to play a position I love, which is quarterback. It wasn’t me asking out of anything.”

Tebow added his Christmas “was not the best” because he was frustrated reading about what people were saying about him:

“It’s a football game. That’s one thing if you’re good or bad at football, but your character and your integrity, that’s who you are as a man and I think that’s a lot more important. I think that’s what’s disappointing for me and frustrating. I take that a lot more seriously than I’ll ever take a football game.”

