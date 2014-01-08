Tim Tebow Nearly Predicted The Exact Score Of BCS Title Game During His First Day On The Job

Tim Tebow’s first day as a college football analyst was a lot like his football career. It was rough around the edges and unrefined. But at the end of the day he came through when it mattered most.

Like a weatherperson, many fans really only want to know what a sports analyst thinks is going to happen in a big game. So when it came time for ESPN’s experts to predict who would win the BCS Championship game, Tebow not only predicted Florida State would win, he also said they would win 35-31, missing the actual final score (34-31) by a single point.

Here is the video (via ESPN).

