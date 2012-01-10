Tim Tebow Earned An Extra $250,000 For Beating The Pittsburgh Steelers

Wikimedia Commons



Tim Tebow’s miraculous 29-23, deep throws-filled overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers will mean much more than just being one of the top Google trends this morning.ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the polarising Denver Broncos quarterback will get some extra dough for winning Sunday’s wild card playoff game.

Tim Tebow cashed in on a $250,000 salary escalator for Sunday’s win and could earn another $250,000 with another win at New England.

This is on top of his guaranteed 2011 base salary of $1.6 million.

