This Is The Most Intriguing Tim Tebow rumour We've Heard So Far

There’s a story on NFL.com right now in which Tony Dungy says the Eagles have to “think about” acquiring Tim Tebow.



His justification involves Tebow’s superficial similarities to Mike Vick: “Left-handed guy. Same offence. Mobile quarterback.”

The Eagles were also mentioned as a potential destination in an SI column yesterday, but there’s nothing else to suggest that they are seriously considering making a move for the Denver QB.

This is just pure speculation, and has yet to rise to the level of “rumour” yet. In addition, Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane reported today that a key member of the Philly brass told him last summer that he didn’t think Tebow has the skills to be an NFL quarterback.

But if Tebowmania changed their minds and this actually goes down by some miracle, Mike Vick and Tim Tebow would make a pretty wild 1-2 QB punch.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images and ESPN The Magazine

(photoshop via this)

