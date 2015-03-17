Tim Tebow is working out for the Philadelphia Eagles after Tom Brady's coach 'fixed' him

In yet another unexpected move, Philadelphia Eagles are working out Tim Tebow, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A subsequent Schefter tweet implied that they’re thinking about signing him.

Tebow has been working for ESPN for the last year. He last played in the NFL in 2013, when the New England Patriots cut him on the eve of the regular season.

While there hadn’t been any real rumblings of a Tebow comeback, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported in early March that Tebow has been working on his game with Tom Brady’s personal coach for the last two seasons:

Turns out Tebow has been working diligently with Tom House (also Tom Brady’s personal coach) in Los Angeles over the last two years, sharpening his skills and hoping for one last shot. House told us on Friday that he isn’t sure if Tebow will be attending the combine, but “he went from being a little inaccurate and didn’t throw a whole lot of spirals, to throwing very accurate and real good at spinning the ball.”

Fox’s Bruce Feldman, who wrote a book about quarterbacks, says Tebow now is “fixed:”

Tom House–private QB coach to Brees & TomBrady-told me Tim Tebow’s throwing motion is “fixed”–all the UF star needs is another shot #TheQB

— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 16, 2015

Eagles coach Chip Kelly got full control of personnel two months ago. Since gaining full control he has traded Nick Foles and LeSean McCoy, cut three other starters, and let No. 1 wide receiver Jeremy Maclin go in free agency. He has replaced them with Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray, Kiko Alonso, and Byron Maxwell.

The rest of the NFL isn’t entirely sure what the plan is, or where Tebow fits into it.

