Tim Tebow Says He's Never Even Been To Hoboken

The New York Jets are all speaking to reporters right now, so that obviously leads to a bazillion questions for the most famous and polarising quarterback in NFL history: Tim Tebow.



Much to the chagrin of his coaches, Tebow already admitted he’s only seen practice time as a quarterback.

The Tebow love fest also included an announcement that his dog will be renamed, from Bronco to Bronx.

But the biggest revelation, at least to those of us who live in Hoboken, New Jersey (i.e. this blogger), is that despite previous reports Tebow DOES NOT live in Hoboken.

From Tom Rock of Newsday:

Tebow dispels rumour. “I don’t live in Hoboken. Ive never even been to Hoboken.”

So the “Tim Tebow is moving to X” rumours can start back up again.

