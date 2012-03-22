Could Tim Tebow And This 'Glee' Star Be The Next Power Couple?

Photo: Getty Images

Another day, another Tim Tebow dating rumour.This time, it involves Glee star Dianna Agron.



According to Page Six, Tebow has a huge crush on Agron, and hasn’t been afraid to show it.

“Tim has made no secret that he likes Dianna, and told her so, but she has remained faithful to Sebastian [Stan],” a source told the Post.

Agron and her on again, off again boyfriend, actor Sebastian Stan, reportedly just broke up again because Agron was uncomfortable with their bicoastal relationship (Agron on the west, Stan on the east). Agron’s reps however, have denied the split.

So if Tebow suddenly tries to get the 49ers to sign him, we all know why.

Just as a reminder, Tebow has also recently been linked to:

Who will it be Tebow? We can’t wait to find out.

