Tim Tebow's Strange Day Is A Rare Gem In NFL History

Photo: Jeffrey Beall, Flickr Creative Commons

Don’t look now, but the Denver Broncos are now 3-1 since Tim Tebow took over as starting quarterback. And yesterday’s win was the strangest of them all. Tebow was 2-8 for just 69 yards, and yet the Broncos still won the game.Just how strange was the performance? Check out these numbers:



Despite only completing two passes, Tebow had a 102.6 passer rating! How? Well, passer rating is calculated per pass attempt, and Tebow didn’t have many attempts. So his yards per attempt (8.6) was good, his touchdowns per attempt was great (0.13), and he didn’t throw any interceptions.

It was the first time since 2008, and just the 26nd time since the AFL-NFL merger (1970) that a team threw less than nine passes in a game and won the game. And it was just the 17th time since 1970 that a team completed less than three passes during a win.

Of the 26 winning teams with less than nine passes, many of those were in cold weather cities in December (e.g. Chicago, New England, New York). This was the earliest game in which a team won a game with less than nine passes since 1981.

Tim Tebow had more rushing attempts (9) than passing attempts (8). He is just the second quarterback since 1960 that led his team in passing attempts (min. 3 attempts), but had more rushing attempts. Bobby Douglass did it three times for the Chicago Bears in 1972.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.