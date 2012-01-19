Brace Yourselves, Tim Tebow Is Being Recruited For 'Dancing With The Stars'

Leah Goldman
Athletes are regular contestants on Dancing With The Stars.

Last season, Metta World Peace made a short appearence on the show, and Hope Solo made it to the semi-finals.

Now, Tim Tebow is being recruited for the show

Karina Smirnoff, one of the professional ballroom dancers on the show really wants Tebow to be her partner.

She told People:

“All I want for my birthday is for Tim Tebow to dance on Dancing with the Stars. Tim is a very talented athlete, that was clear when we saw his performance this past season with Denver. “He can run, jump, pass, throw touchdowns. All [that] is missing is to see if he has the dance skills. That would make him an all around athlete and someone that I would love to dance with on the show.”

Well Tim, what do you think?

